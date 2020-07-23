Global  
 

Gwen Stefani Arrives In LA Just As Blake Shelton Says She's The 'Most Kindhearted Person' He's Ever Met

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani picks up some coffee as she arrives at the studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (July 22). The 50-year-old singer dressed casual in a white tee, red animal printed shirt and an army green jacket, which was paired with her cute cowboy boots. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani [...]
