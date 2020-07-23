Global  
 

Chelsea Handler Recreates Martha Stewart Pool Selfie & Martha Responds!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Game recognizes game. Chelsea Handler took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 22) to recreate the now iconic selfie Martha Stewart recently shared while out in her pool. “I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in,” the 45-year-old comic [...]
Fans get a kick out of Martha Stewart's glam poolside selfie; Chelsea Handler recreates it

 Martha Stewart shared how she's passing time during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a glam poolside selfie that surely made a splash on Instagram.
