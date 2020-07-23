Global  
 

Kim Kardashian urges people to treat Kanye West with 'compassion, empathy'

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Following her husband and musician Kanye West's controversial tweets and behaviour, American television personality and model Kim Kardashian on Wednesday said asked people for "compassion and empathy," towards her husband as he is suffering from bipolar disorder.

She took to her Instagram story to share a long statement in...
