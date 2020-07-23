Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate 'chicken tenders and French fries' the weekend before her shoot

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Brooks Nader is heating things up again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chris_1791

Chris SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate 'chicken tenders and French fries' the weekend before her shoot… https://t.co/ER6Q1NMqpe 2 minutes ago

devoncreativead

Cameron Devon SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate ‘chicken tenders and French fries’ the weekend before her shoot https://t.co/2cg5nmLlvD 1 hour ago

coop22089074

James Cooper RT @coop22089074: SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate ‘chicken tenders and French fries’ the weekend before her shoot https://t.co/… 11 hours ago

coop22089074

James Cooper SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate ‘chicken tenders and French fries’ the weekend before her shoot https://t.co/niTeQQzrEj 11 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader says she ate ‘chicken tenders and French fries’ the weekend before her shoot" via F… https://t.co/Aaacf47DMz 14 hours ago