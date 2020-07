Rajeev Khandelwal on resuming shoot: We are adjusting to the new normal Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal admits shooting in the time of pandemic is difficult, but he hopes that with time we will all be accustomed to the new normal. Rajeev, who has started shooting for his upcoming web series "Naxalbari", said: "We have started shooting for 'Naxalbari' here in Goa, and we are doing as much as we can to follow... 👓 View full article

