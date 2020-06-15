James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals

Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand
The production crew of the upcoming Avatar sequels have finished their two week quarantine in New Zealand and will restart shooting. Francis Maguire reports.
Uncle Mango Avatar so much potential visuals were amazing but the laziest script ever and it makes me mad and honestly I hope J… https://t.co/IEz2DUbeA2 6 hours ago
KeyszCi Ortiz 火 RT @screenrant: James Cameron Is In Awe Of Avatar 2 Visuals https://t.co/XTYYe9n97u https://t.co/ovoycRvXsx 8 hours ago
Screen Rant James Cameron Is In Awe Of Avatar 2 Visuals https://t.co/XTYYe9n97u https://t.co/ovoycRvXsx 16 hours ago