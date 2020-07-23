Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in New Biopic
Thursday, 23 July 2020
35 minutes ago) All together now: "Ice ice baby." Dave Franco is set to play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic. The 35-year-old actor confirmed the news during an interview with...
