Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in New Biopic

E! Online Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
All together now: "Ice ice baby." Dave Franco is set to play Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic. The 35-year-old actor confirmed the news during an interview with...
News video: Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme' 01:17

 Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".

Dave Franco discusses playing rapper Vanilla Ice in upcoming biopic

 Dave Franco has confirmed he is set to play the rapper Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic.
Belfast Telegraph

Dave Franco To Portray Vanilla Ice In Upcoming Biopic

 Alright stop, collaborate and listen, Ice is back as the subject of a new movie.
HipHopDX

Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in Biopic ‘To the Extreme’

Dave Franco to Play Vanilla Ice in Biopic ‘To the Extreme’ Yo, VIP, let’s kick it! Dave Franco will play rapper Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic titled “To the Extreme,” TheWrap has confirmed with the actor’s...
The Wrap


