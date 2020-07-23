CNN’s Camerota, Berman Mock Trump Over ‘Very Hard’ Cognitive Test Answers: ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes’
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () CNN's *Alisyn Camerota* and *John Berman* had a laugh on Thursday as they talked about President *Donald Trump* weirdly bragging in a Fox News interview about how he passed a cognitive test.
