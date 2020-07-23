Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Out Tonight & a Music Video Is Coming Too!

🌹 RT @JenniferUpdates: Jennifer's friend Taylor Swift will be releasing her brand new album 'folklore' tonight & we could not be more excited… 2 seconds ago

Taylor Swift Updates 🚨 | Taylor Swift’s 8th studio album, #folklore, will be released TONIGHT! “folklore” has 16 songs on the standard… https://t.co/U5qU00W26H 4 seconds ago

NAZ BUT #FOLKLORE IS COMING AT MIDNIGHT I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S A 17 TRACK TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUM?? TS8? FOLKLORE?? https://t.co/Gxy8W0lLsX 4 seconds ago

Diana RT @minotaurmonsta: For the first time since 2008, we are getting an album by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in the same year again… 4 seconds ago

🌺Deathblossom187🌺|Manic|2021 RT @blessedswifty: Taylor Swift’s 8th studio album, “FOLKLORE” will be OUT TONIGHT! https://t.co/FiIjN4LAOD 4 seconds ago

Press of AC The world has less than one day to prepare for "Folklore," Swift's eighth studio album. https://t.co/yuwDS6vKE5 5 seconds ago

Regional_News The world has less than one day to prepare for "Folklore," Swift's eighth studio album. https://t.co/LH0NI2aqTQ 6 seconds ago