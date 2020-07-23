Global  
 

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Out Tonight & a Music Video Is Coming Too!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Huge news! Taylor Swift has a surprise album, Folklore, out tonight!!!! “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new [...]
News video: BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album 00:56

 Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise eighth album!

