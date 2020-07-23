Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Out Tonight & a Music Video Is Coming Too!
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Huge news! Taylor Swift has a surprise album, Folklore, out tonight!!!! “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new [...]
Taylor Swift is dropping a new album, tonight! The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday morning, July 23, to announce the exciting music news to her fans.... E! Online Also reported by •Mashable •Billboard.com
