French Montana’s Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato Announces Engagement To Hollywood Star: “I Loved You The Moment I Met You”

SOHH Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
French Montana’s Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato Announces Engagement To Hollywood Star: “I Loved You The Moment I Met You”Bad Boy Records’ French Montana‘s rumored former flame Demi Lovato is officially off the market. The popular crooner has announced to the world she is now engaged to actor Max Ehrich. French Montana’s Boo Demi Lovato Engaged On Thursday, Demi went to her social media pages to deliver the huge announcement. She shared a heartfelt […]

0
