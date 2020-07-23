Global  
 

Joey King Reacts to Negative Reviews of First 'Kissing Booth' Movie

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020
Joey King looks so chic while posing for photos at home after taping an appearance on Variety and iHeart’s The Big Ticket podcast. The 20-year-old actress stars in the new movie The Kissing Booth 2 and she opened up about the negative reviews that the first film received. While the movie has a 17% on [...]
 Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel Courtney share what it was like to reunite for the sequel.

