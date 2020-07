You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary



"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago Kayleigh McEnany’s War of Words



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Kayleigh McEnany a “Karen” after the White House press secretary referred to her as a “derelict mayor” at a briefing. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:42 Published 6 days ago White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the autumn, despite a surge in virus cases and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this