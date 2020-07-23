Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Andra Day Set For Joe Biden Fundraiser
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Barbra Streisand and Andra Day will appear on Sunday night's (July 26) "Celebration for Change" virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden hosted by Jay Leno.
[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.