Suzanne Ircha Wiki: Facts about Woody Johnson’s Wife Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The First Lady of the New York Jets, Suzanne Ircha, is in the spotlight because of her husband’s recent controversy. Suzanne Ircha’s husband, Woody Johnson, is known as President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the UK, one of the owners of the New York Jets, and an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune. He is […]



The post Suzanne Ircha Wiki: Facts about Woody Johnson’s Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

