Suzanne Ircha Wiki: Facts about Woody Johnson’s Wife

Thursday, 23 July 2020
The First Lady of the New York Jets, Suzanne Ircha, is in the spotlight because of her husband’s recent controversy. Suzanne Ircha’s husband, Woody Johnson, is known as President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the UK, one of the owners of the New York Jets, and an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune. He is […]

 Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly under investigation by the state department inspector general over alleged sexist and racist comments made to his embassy staff.

