Drake Heads Out on a Boat Ride With Friends in Barbados Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Drake is enjoying his getaway. The 33-year-old Scorpion superstar was spotted alongside friends on Wednesday (July 22) enjoying a boat ride at Nikki Beach in St. Perter Parish in Bridgetown, Barbados. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake Drake has been in Barbados for a little while, and was also seen posing with fans [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this LIBBY ✨. RT @JustJared: Drake heads out on a boat ride with friends while visiting Barbados: https://t.co/yGupngsM8N 3 days ago JustJared.com Drake heads out on a boat ride with friends while visiting Barbados: https://t.co/yGupngsM8N 3 days ago