Sonu Sood to help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Actor Sonu Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request...
