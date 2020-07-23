Sonu Sood to help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Actor Sonu Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request...
Indian Army organised a tour for school students in Srinagar under outdoor classroom learning experience. The visit was named as 'Know Your Army' tour. The students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Hanzik..
Total number of 148 Indian nationals from Kyrgyzstan arrived at Indore airport on June 25. To curb the any danger of coronavirus infection, the Health Department officials conducted medical check-ups..