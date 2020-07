Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Maren Morris has a few words for mommy shamers. The 30-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spoke about the criticism she... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kathy HowardπŸ–€πŸ–€πŸ–€πŸ–€ RT @enews: Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face https://t.co/H7475G4xUc 1 minute ago David Kisamfu Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face https://t.co/oNkAztaSVu 11 minutes ago E! News Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face https://t.co/H7475G4xUc 11 minutes ago