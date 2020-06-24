|
|
|
STALKER 2 headed to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Will we have to pay more for next-gen console games?
Seeing as 'NBA 2K21' is going to cost more to play on next-gen consoles, we wanted to dig a bit deeper into this topic. Will game prices go up once the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out?
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
|
Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises
The next generation of gaming consoles is going to bring with it some exciting new franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at original games coming to current and next-gen consoles that are..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:34Published
|
Marvel's Avengers - Official "MODOK Threat" Trailer
Check out the official "MODOK Threat" trailer for the action-adventure video game Marvel's Avengers. It will be available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|