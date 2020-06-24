Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

STALKER 2 headed to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Polygon Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Xbox Game Pass Members Will No Longer Be 'Locked to the Living Room'

Xbox Game Pass Members Will No Longer Be 'Locked to the Living Room' 01:16

 Microsoft announced xCloud will join Xbox Game Pass in September.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will we have to pay more for next-gen console games? [Video]

Will we have to pay more for next-gen console games?

Seeing as 'NBA 2K21' is going to cost more to play on next-gen consoles, we wanted to dig a bit deeper into this topic. Will game prices go up once the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises [Video]

Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises

The next generation of gaming consoles is going to bring with it some exciting new franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at original games coming to current and next-gen consoles that are..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:34Published
Marvel's Avengers - Official "MODOK Threat" Trailer [Video]

Marvel's Avengers - Official "MODOK Threat" Trailer

Check out the official "MODOK Threat" trailer for the action-adventure video game Marvel's Avengers. It will be available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Dragon Quest XI is finally coming to Xbox One

Dragon Quest XI is finally coming to Xbox One Ever since its debut in 2018, Dragon Quest XI has slowly been spreading to other platforms. It’s playable on the PC, PS4, and Switch — and now it’s finally...
The Verge Also reported by •Polygon

Tweets about this

oyasai_aaa

Oyasai_rumbling RT @Polygon: STALKER 2 headed to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass https://t.co/HW0wQCpiOt https://t.co/vODzoTR45m 7 minutes ago

Polygon

Polygon STALKER 2 headed to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass https://t.co/HW0wQCpiOt https://t.co/vODzoTR45m 10 minutes ago