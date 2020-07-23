One Direction Members Emotionally React to Their 10 Year Anniversary Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are getting very nostalgic. Four of the five original members of One Direction celebrated the band’s 10th anniversary on Thursday (July 23) with some heartfelt messages on social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of One Direction Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, [...] 👓 View full article

