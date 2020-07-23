One Direction Members Emotionally React to Their 10 Year Anniversary
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are getting very nostalgic. Four of the five original members of One Direction celebrated the band’s 10th anniversary on Thursday (July 23) with some heartfelt messages on social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of One Direction Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, [...]
10 years ago, Simon Cowell decided to bring together four solo acts on X Factor to create boy band One Direction. Since that fateful moment, Zayn, Niall, Harry, Louis and Liam went on to takeover the..
