Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Direction Members Emotionally React to Their 10 Year Anniversary

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are getting very nostalgic. Four of the five original members of One Direction celebrated the band’s 10th anniversary on Thursday (July 23) with some heartfelt messages on social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of One Direction Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk

One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk 00:54

 British pop band One Direction have broken their silence on social media.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Direction break social media silence [Video]

One Direction break social media silence

British pop band One Direction have broken their silence on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published
10 Years Of One Direction [Video]

10 Years Of One Direction

10 years ago, Simon Cowell decided to bring together four solo acts on X Factor to create boy band One Direction. Since that fateful moment, Zayn, Niall, Harry, Louis and Liam went on to takeover the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
One Direction Is Giving Fans An Anniversary Gift [Video]

One Direction Is Giving Fans An Anniversary Gift

One Direction announced they will celebrate their10-year anniversary with new content. In honor of their decade long career, the boy band is launching a brand new anniversary website. The site..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

10 Years of One Direction: Every 1D Single, Ranked

 As One Direction celebrates their 10-year anniversary on July 23, 2020, Billboard has ranked all of the group's singles.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! Online

The 13 Best Things That Happened in Music This Week (July 17)

 Take a look at some of the week’s biggest music happenings, including One Direction's 10-year anniversary festivities.
Billboard.com

Liam Payne: I had to grow down when I joined One Direction

 Liam Payne has said he thinks he had to “grow down” when he joined One Direction, as he reflected on the band’s 10-year anniversary.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: The members of One Direction emotionally react to #10YearsofOneDirection - see what they're saying: https://t.co/bOFUbHbOnb 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The members of One Direction emotionally react to #10YearsofOneDirection - see what they're saying: https://t.co/bOFUbHbOnb 1 hour ago