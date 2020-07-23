Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fat Joe Names The World’s Most Famous Rapper + It’s Not Kanye West Or JAY-Z: “He’s The Mount Rushmore”

SOHH Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Fat Joe Names The World’s Most Famous Rapper + It’s Not Kanye West Or JAY-Z: “He’s The Mount Rushmore”New York rapper Fat Joe knows greatness when he sees it. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to put major respect on Snoop Dogg‘s name and call him the world’s most famous emcee. Fat Joe Praises Snoop Dogg’s Legacy On Thursday, Joey Crack went to his Instagram page with pure love for the Snoop Dizzle. […]

The post Fat Joe Names The World’s Most Famous Rapper + It’s Not Kanye West Or JAY-Z: “He’s The Mount Rushmore” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas settled on their baby name weeks ago [Video]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas settled on their baby name weeks ago

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas picked out their daughter's name "before the baby's arrival", after they reportedly welcomed a girl named Willa into the world last week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published

Tweets about this