Fat Joe Names The World’s Most Famous Rapper + It’s Not Kanye West Or JAY-Z: “He’s The Mount Rushmore”
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () New York rapper Fat Joe knows greatness when he sees it. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to put major respect on Snoop Dogg‘s name and call him the world’s most famous emcee. Fat Joe Praises Snoop Dogg’s Legacy On Thursday, Joey Crack went to his Instagram page with pure love for the Snoop Dizzle. […]
