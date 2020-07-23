Global  
 

One Direction Reveals Their 10 Year Anniversary YouTube Schedule!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
One Direction have plenty of fun things planned for their loyal Directioners. The “What Makes You Beautiful” boy band is marking the 10th anniversary of their formation with a special release schedule, kicking off on Thursday (July 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of One Direction “Watch the remastered ‘What Makes You Beautiful video [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: One Direction stars mark 10th anniversary with thankful tweets

One Direction stars mark 10th anniversary with thankful tweets 00:58

 One Direction marked the 10th anniversary of their formation on the talent show The X Factor by thanking each other and fans for the ride so far.

