Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Lincoln Project Presents Devastating Timeline of Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Failure’ As Pandemic Deaths Rise

Mediaite Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring mass death across the United States, the Lincoln Project released a new ad condemning President *Donald Trump* for bringing the country to this moment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Finally Shifts Gears On Coronavirus — Months Too Late

Trump Finally Shifts Gears On Coronavirus — Months Too Late 01:35

 It only took more than 140,000 deaths, but President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how bad the coronavirus pandemic is.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid [Video]

A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid

A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest [Video]

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this

ResistanceEnvoy

🆘🌎ᖇє𝕊𝕚𝓼𝐓ᵃ𝓝ς𝔢 єη𝓿𝑜Ў @ProjectLincoln🎞️Presents❗️Devastating Timeline❗️of #TrumpCoronavirusFailure As Pandemic☠️Deaths📈Rise https://t.co/EsUEV8Y9Sq via @JeffHJR87 3 days ago

neeseybug636

oh Deni§e shubedoo🎶 WATCH: Lincoln Project Presents Devastating Timeline of Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Failure’ As Pandemic Deaths Rise https://t.co/u5Ofee5769 6 days ago

ArthurDSchwartz

Arthur D. Schwartz The Lincoln Project presents: “Names”: https://t.co/hUHHq3lXJm 6 days ago

RSlater1

Richard Slater RT @KevinCecilShort: WATCH: Lincoln Project Presents Devastating Timeline of Trump's Coronavirus 'Failure' As Pandemic Deaths Rise https://… 1 week ago

tmbrown327

Tim Brown #TrumpVirusKills145K WATCH: Lincoln Project Presents Devastating Timeline of Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Failure’ As Pand… https://t.co/TuggYkBFQw 1 week ago

debbie_american

Debbie,(Real REDHEAD)If Not Now When ? So sick this Monster. Now he want's to add children,teacher'sall school staff to this. Bus driver's,cafeteria wor… https://t.co/ZW36QucvMT 1 week ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle WATCH: Lincoln Project Presents Devastating Timeline of Trump’s Coronavirus ‘Failure’ As Pandemic Deaths Rise… https://t.co/HSteoaREGS 1 week ago

StoneyTark

Stoney Tark Devastating Timeline of Trump's Coronavirus 'Failure' As Pandemic Deaths Rise https://t.co/blNGLq191M via @mediaite 1 week ago