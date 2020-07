You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bryce Dallas Howard had a crush on Robert Pattinson



Bryce Dallas Howard had such a crush on Robert Pattinson, her friend made her a personalised set of Post-It notes bearing the actor's face. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Peter Sarsgaard praises Robert Pattinson's Batman portrayal



Peter Sarsgaard is impressed with Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Batman and said the actor looks great in costume. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:59 Published on June 20, 2020 Robert Pattinson glad of filming break



Robert Pattinson was feeling "a little bit loopy" before 'The Batman' halted filming during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this