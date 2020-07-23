Global  
 

David Dobrik Gets Birthday Message From a Major Movie Star!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 23 July 2020
David Dobrik got one of the best birthday surprises! The YouTube star turns 24 years old TODAY (July 23) and he got a tweet from his icon, Robert Downey Jr. “HBD, @DavidDobrik. Careful with that one… But not too careful,” RDJ wrote on Twitter, along with a retweet of David‘s post in his new Iron [...]
