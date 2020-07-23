Global  
 

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Virtual Hearing Postponed Due to Four Unauthorized Individuals Accessing the Video Link

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing has been postponed. The 38-year-old Glory pop icon’s virtual court hearing, which was set to happen Wednesday (July 22), was postponed after four individuals “illegally accessed the court’s digital video link system,” The Blast reported Thursday (July 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears The individuals “refused to [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Britney Spears' 'frustrating' conservatorship

Britney Spears' 'frustrating' conservatorship 00:40

 Britney Spears finds her conservatorship "frustrating" and has "always wanted to get out" of it, her brother has revealed.

