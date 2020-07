FL, NC GOP Blurring Out Part of Trump Conspiracy Tweet About Mail-In Voting In Their Absentee Ballot GOTV Campaigns Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The tweet on mailers says, "Absentee Ballots are fine. A person has to go through a process to get and use them." But his post, featured in promotions to "get out the vote," is doctored. The tweet on mailers says, "Absentee Ballots are fine. A person has to go through a process to get and use them." But his post, featured in promotions to "get out the vote," is doctored. 👓 View full article

