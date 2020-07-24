Global  
 

LeBron James + Jermaine Dupri Roast Redskins Announcing New Washington Football Team Name: “Is That Real???”

Friday, 24 July 2020
LeBron James + Jermaine Dupri Roast Redskins Announcing New Washington Football Team Name: “Is That Real???”Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Jermaine “JD” Dupri are here for the trolling. The high-profile entertainment moguls have stepped up to clown the Washington Redskins on announcing its new team name, The Washington Football Team. Washington Football Team Trolled On Thursday, both King James and JD relied on their Twitter pages to speak up. […]

 The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

