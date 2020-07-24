LeBron James + Jermaine Dupri Roast Redskins Announcing New Washington Football Team Name: “Is That Real???”
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Jermaine “JD” Dupri are here for the trolling. The high-profile entertainment moguls have stepped up to clown the Washington Redskins on announcing its new team name, The Washington Football Team. Washington Football Team Trolled On Thursday, both King James and JD relied on their Twitter pages to speak up. […]
The post LeBron James + Jermaine Dupri Roast Redskins Announcing New Washington Football Team Name: “Is That Real???” appeared first on .
The Jim Hill football team will have a new look this season. They got some new jerseys thanks to an alum who played at Mississippi State and is now a Denver Bronco. But it's not just about giving new..
The Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as "Washington Football..