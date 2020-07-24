Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

13 Times Taylor Swift Has Worn a Cardigan Through the Years

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise album tonight at midnight and the first single from the album will be called “Cardigan.” The 30-year-old singer has been photographed in cardigan sweaters many times over the years and we found 13 cute photos of her in various cardigans! The “Cardigan” music video is going to be released [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ 01:23

 Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, ‘folklore,’ at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contains 16 songs and one bonus track. Taylor Swift, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:35Published
Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise eighth album!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

Puppalizie

ᛗᚤ ᚾᚨᛗᛖ ᛁᛋ ᛗᛁᚾᛏ 🤟❤️ RT @JustJared: Take a look back at 13 times Taylor Swift was spotted wearing cardigan sweaters through the years! https://t.co/LcLrKjbJCK 16 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Take a look back at 13 times Taylor Swift was spotted wearing cardigan sweaters through the years! https://t.co/LcLrKjbJCK 19 minutes ago