Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mel Gibson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus Back in April

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Mel Gibson battled coronavirus back in April and he spent a week in the hospital while recovering from the virus. The 64-year-old actor’s rep confirmed the news to The Daily Telegraph. “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” rep said. “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases

CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases 00:36

 Shocking new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say up to 188,000 Indianans have had the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of late April. According to UPI, that's nearly 10 times higher than the reported number of confirmed cases in the state as of April 29, which was...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Are Hoping This Breathalyzer Can Be Used for Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Health Officials Are Hoping This Breathalyzer Can Be Used for Coronavirus Testing

Instead of the more invasive coronavirus testing, a hospital in France is developing a breathalyzer of sorts that can tell if someone has the virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published
Cudahy man released after 111 days in hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Cudahy man released after 111 days in hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

It was a long, hard-fought fight for Joe Kaebisch, 63. He was released from the hospital Wednesday after fighting off COVID-19 and other conditions once enhanced by the virus.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:56Published
Senior nurse is clapped home by colleagues after beating coronavirus [Video]

Senior nurse is clapped home by colleagues after beating coronavirus

A senior nurse who spent 41 days in intensive care due to coronavirus has returned home after being given an emotional send-off by hospital staff. Colleagues from Bradford Royal Infirmary gathered to..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

ughpearl

fat head ass bitch RT @JustJared: Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus back in April and his rep just revealed the drug doctors used to treat him https… 26 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus back in April and his rep just revealed the drug doctors used to treat… https://t.co/vHs0YzowUD 47 minutes ago