Mel Gibson Was Hospitalized for Coronavirus Back in April
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Mel Gibson battled coronavirus back in April and he spent a week in the hospital while recovering from the virus. The 64-year-old actor’s rep confirmed the news to The Daily Telegraph. “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” rep said. “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the [...]
Shocking new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say up to 188,000 Indianans have had the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of late April.
According to UPI, that's nearly 10 times higher than the reported number of confirmed cases in the state as of April 29, which was...
A senior nurse who spent 41 days in intensive care due to coronavirus has returned home after being given an emotional send-off by hospital staff. Colleagues from Bradford Royal Infirmary gathered to..
Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:27Published
Tweets about this
fat head ass bitch RT @JustJared: Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus back in April and his rep just revealed the drug doctors used to treat him https… 26 minutes ago
JustJared.com Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus back in April and his rep just revealed the drug doctors used to treat… https://t.co/vHs0YzowUD 47 minutes ago