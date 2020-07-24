|
Angelina Jolie Lands Back in L.A. After Flying Private with Her Kids
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie wears a black jumpsuit while exiting a private plane and getting into an awaiting car on Thursday (July 23) in Burbank, Calif. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by three of her kids (not pictured) while landing back in the Los Angeles area. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie Angelina [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this