Little Mix's New Single 'Holiday' is Out Now - Listen Here!
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Little Mix‘s new song is finally out! The British girl group – featuring Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – just dropped their new track “Holiday,” and it’s the perfect song for the summer. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Little Mix The girls also recently shared that their talent competition [...]
Little Mix's new TV talent competition series has been given the green light to go ahead as planned provided it follows strict coronavirus guidelines which include regular testing to make sure everyone is COVID-negative, regular hand-washing and sanitised communal areas.