Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift's New Album Is Classified as 'Alternative,' Her First in That Genre!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has moved on to a new genre with her eighth studio album, Folklore! iTunes has the album officially categorized as an “Alternative” album, marking her first in the genre. Taylor has previously released four country albums and three pop albums. Taylor will seemingly be submitting the album in the Best Alternative Music Album [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation 00:32

 Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album: The Highly-Coveted Cardigan | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album: The Highly-Coveted Cardigan | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album: The Highly-Coveted Cardigan | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:24Published
Taylor Swift’s producer hints that Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Folkore' [Video]

Taylor Swift’s producer hints that Joe Alwyn co-wrote 'Folkore'

Did Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly write some of her new songs? Here's why fans think so.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama [Video]

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Off to Fast Start, Over Half-Million Units Earned in U.S. in First Three Days

 Taylor Swift’s new album "Folklore" has earned more than 500,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first three days of release, according to initial...
Billboard.com

Taylor Swift's new album, folklore, is about storytelling instead of settling scores

 “I’m doing good. I’m on some new sh-t.” That’s how Taylor Swift’s new album folklore opens, the opening lyrics to the opening track, “the 1”....
Lainey Gossip

Taylor Swift's One-Day Sales Numbers for 'Folklore' Revealed... And They're Huge!

 Taylor Swift sold a massive amount of copies of her new album Folklore on its first day of release! The 30-year-old singer’s record label Republic Records has...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizMashable

Tweets about this

serenalux

🤍🖤 💜 RT @PopBase: Taylor Swift's #folklore is now classified as “Univerally Acclaimed” on Metacritic with an excellent rating of 95, based on 13… 3 hours ago

shmashville

G S Birch: Fake Dystopian Author Admittedly also listening to the new Taylor Swift album. I very much dislike her music, but I enjoyed Reputation an… https://t.co/3AifJucqO2 13 hours ago

franxisco___

franxisco___ So people are mad Taylor Swifts album got classified as alternative, so Taylor Swift still making music in 2020 18 hours ago

comeback_b_here

lino - 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 (like limit) RT @JustJared: #Folklore is officially Taylor Swift's first album in the "alternative" genre! https://t.co/gjgYUIiogI 1 day ago