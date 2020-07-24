Taylor Swift's New Album Is Classified as 'Alternative,' Her First in That Genre!
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Taylor Swift has moved on to a new genre with her eighth studio album, Folklore! iTunes has the album officially categorized as an “Alternative” album, marking her first in the genre. Taylor has previously released four country albums and three pop albums. Taylor will seemingly be submitting the album in the Best Alternative Music Album [...]
Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore.
Taylor Swift sold a massive amount of copies of her new album Folklore on its first day of release! The 30-year-old singer’s record label Republic Records has... Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Mashable
