ShainnaNicole✨ RT @PatrickADougall: ...and there goes #Mulan 😪 Mulan has now been officially removed from Disney’s theatrical release schedule with no ne… 24 minutes ago The Shit Show RT @Collider: Disney has removed 'Mulan' and Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' from its theatrical release calendar, while Ridley Scott'… 38 minutes ago Kay RT @Fandango: Disney's live-action Mulan and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch have both been removed from the calendar with new release d… 44 minutes ago Brett Caton RT @GeeksGamersCom: #Mulan has been removed from theatrical release by Disney due to many theaters chains not opening because of the pandem… 3 hours ago Mr Rafiu Sanni RT @PabloBach: Walt Disney postpones release of 3 major films. The new Avatar film has been delayed by a year, and the latest Star Wars se… 3 hours ago Paul Bakibinga Walt Disney postpones release of 3 major films. The new Avatar film has been delayed by a year, and the latest Sta… https://t.co/NJCVRDUINx 3 hours ago Darlene G. RT @vladduthiersCBS: Sad to hear #Mulan has been officially removed from Disney’s theatrical release schedule and there doesn’t appear to b… 3 hours ago PokeGooners RT @ComicBookNOW: Disney's MULAN Removed From Release Schedule https://t.co/0wJdLxngVd https://t.co/kpDafKITfn 4 hours ago