AVAXの健忘語録 RT @Independent: Avatar 2 delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus, confirms James Cameron https://t.co/RFlKBTL1tG 1 minute ago andreas eracleous Am genuinely interested to see which comes first - #Avatar2 or #Crossrail https://t.co/AkDOlNW19g 7 minutes ago Celebrity India #RT @etimes: .@JimCameron reveals why the 'Avatar' sequel has been delayed! For the latest Entertainment news dow… https://t.co/EHLRuDH2BU 13 minutes ago ETimes .@JimCameron reveals why the 'Avatar' sequel has been delayed! For the latest Entertainment news download the ETi… https://t.co/e89nsv1K1J 20 minutes ago Zachary E. Tenney RT @stevensantos: James Cameron when he releases the final Avatar sequel. https://t.co/1dAUUQIrYk 37 minutes ago MikeJRthe2nd I don't get how people can be so reluctant on a sequel to Avatar. James Cameron also made Terminator 2 and Aliens,… https://t.co/LOYZ5CuTce 47 minutes ago Cash News James Cameron, director of Avatar, announced that the vision date of the sequel, 'Avatar 2', was postponed for the… https://t.co/ymUa2eFpbd 1 hour ago 🔺KAYNE’S THERAPIST RT @whystdaf: Everyone, in the thread, is saying that it’s been too long for this to release with a sequel. I bet none of these guys knew… 2 hours ago