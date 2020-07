All's well with Manoj Kumar, to celebrate 83rd birthday with family Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

There has been talk about Manoj Kumar's health. The veteran actor turns 83 today. Producer nephew Manish Goswami provided a health update to say that Mr Bharat is fine. "He's just having a slip disc problem," informs Goswami. Like every year, family members will get together to mark his big day. One of his landmark films, Purab

