Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Song 'Let Me Move You' From Upcoming Movie 'Work It'

Friday, 24 July 2020
Sabrina Carpenter just released a new song! The 21-year-old singer and actress dropped the upbeat “Let Me Move You“, which will be featured in her new Netflix film Work It. “LET ME MOVE YOU FROM @workitmovie IS OUT NOW🕺 @netflix wrote this w @stargatemusic @iamstephjones !” she wrote on Instagram. Sabrina stars in the new [...]
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Shakunta Devi's new song 'Rani Hindustani' out now

Shakunta Devi's new song 'Rani Hindustani' out now 00:57

 Actress Vidya Balan's upcoming film "Shakunta Devi" new song "Rani Hindustani" is out now. Sharing the news on Instagram Vidya wrote,"balanvidya #Rani Hindustami ❣️"

