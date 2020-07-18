Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Dame Jenni Murray to leave Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 after 33 years
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dame Jenni Murray to leave Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 after 33 years
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Presenter's final show will be broadcast in October
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Dame Jenni Murray to leave Woman's Hour
The broadcaster says it is "time to move on" from the Radio 4 show after 33 years.
BBC News
9 hours ago
'I was scared witless but the op helped me go from 24 stones to 14': Dame Jenni Murray on her battle with obesity
For much of her adult life, Dame Jenni Murray, longtime presenter of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, has been overweight, even obese. She has been called a 'fat cow'...
Belfast Telegraph
6 days ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Premier League
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Democratic Party
Beijing
Florida
Germany
California
Major League Baseball
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Chengdu
Yankees
Harry And Meghan
New Zealand
Stanton
Governor
WORTH WATCHING
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win
Timing 'not right' for convention -Trump
Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods