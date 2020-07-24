'Hero of my life': Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media



As Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi gets ready for the release of her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, she says she doesn’t know what to feel. “It was not supposed to happen like this, in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:36 Published 23 hours ago