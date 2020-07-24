Global  
 

Kanye West Calls Mother-in-Law Kris Jenner as 'Kris Jong-Un'

HNGN Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Kanye West Calls Mother-in-Law Kris Jenner as 'Kris Jong-Un'Rapper Kanye West is on global news headline after a series of bizarre tweets had left the public worried about his mental health. His wife, Kim Kardashian, is now asking for understanding of West's condition.
 On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that...

