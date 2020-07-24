Kanye West’s DONDA Delay Ignites Internet Backlash: “Donda? More Like Donde Esta La Album Mr. West?” Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Internet is big mad right now. Social media has come forward to go in-in on Kanye West following the missed midnight release of his new DONDA album. Kanye West DONDA Delay Throughout Friday morning, people went to their Twitter pages to go off on Ye’s delay. People specifically called out West for his weeklong […]



The post Kanye West’s DONDA Delay Ignites Internet Backlash: “Donda? More Like Donde Esta La Album Mr. West?” appeared first on . The Internet is big mad right now. Social media has come forward to go in-in on Kanye West following the missed midnight release of his new DONDA album. Kanye West DONDA Delay Throughout Friday morning, people went to their Twitter pages to go off on Ye’s delay. People specifically called out West for his weeklong […]The post Kanye West’s DONDA Delay Ignites Internet Backlash: “Donda? More Like Donde Esta La Album Mr. West?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

