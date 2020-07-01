Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Avatar 2 to Mulan: Delayed films and their new release dates

Independent Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Some high-profile films have been delayed for an entire year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress [Video]

A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress

A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Mission Impossible & more films getting special treatment from governments [Video]

Mission Impossible & more films getting special treatment from governments

Governments like the UK and New Zealand are allowing film crews in while denying everyone else entry.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Our Bodies Our Doctors movie [Video]

Our Bodies Our Doctors movie

Our Bodies Our Doctors movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This powerful film shines a light on new, unexplored aspects of the timely issue of abortion rights in America. The film introduces the audience to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ sequels, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, among several releases delayed again

 Disney, Sony, Paramount have all rescheduled release dates of many big-budget films from 2020 to 2027
Hindu

'Mulan' Removed From 2020 Release Schedule, 'Avatar 2' and New 'Star Wars' Films Delayed

 'New Mutants', in the meantime, is still planned to premiere on August 28, the same date 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' is set to hit the theaters.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

HLInvest

Hargreaves Lansdown 'Mulan' delayed indefinitely, 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' pushed back a year - from Forbes https://t.co/rKFmfdPfxL 18 minutes ago

_andrewalters

André Walters RT @CapitalMoments: Walt Disney has delayed and postponed the release of three major films, dealing a fresh blow to cinema operators strugg… 3 hours ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @ManuelaBBC: The new Avatar & Star Wars films have been delayed a year, while Mulan has been removed from schedules completely because o… 4 hours ago

CapitalMoments

Capital Moments Walt Disney has delayed and postponed the release of three major films, dealing a fresh blow to cinema operators st… https://t.co/HmnIwSG1fB 4 hours ago

_Manikaa_

Manikandan RT @Nn84Naganatha: #AQuietPlace2 release has been delayed from Sep 4 - 2020 to April 23 - 2021.. #Mulan release pushed indefinitely from Pl… 5 hours ago

BehindTheNews

Behind the News 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤🗞 Disney's delaying the release of its three biggest upcoming films. Avatar & Star Wars films have… https://t.co/avofBF3ONv 5 hours ago

LegendaryBandi3

Free Mind, Free Soul Coronavirus: Disney delays blockbuster films due to pandemic - The new Avatar and Star Wars films have been delayed… https://t.co/FFVPNizEyc 5 hours ago

filmstoriespod

Film Stories Disney pulls Mulan from its schedules indefinitely, and announces that Avatar 2 won't now be with us until 2022. Fu… https://t.co/sWGUceFcTl 6 hours ago