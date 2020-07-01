From Avatar 2 to Mulan: Delayed films and their new release dates

Hargreaves Lansdown 'Mulan' delayed indefinitely, 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' pushed back a year - from Forbes https://t.co/rKFmfdPfxL 18 minutes ago André Walters RT @CapitalMoments: Walt Disney has delayed and postponed the release of three major films, dealing a fresh blow to cinema operators strugg… 3 hours ago Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @ManuelaBBC: The new Avatar & Star Wars films have been delayed a year, while Mulan has been removed from schedules completely because o… 4 hours ago Capital Moments Walt Disney has delayed and postponed the release of three major films, dealing a fresh blow to cinema operators st… https://t.co/HmnIwSG1fB 4 hours ago Manikandan RT @Nn84Naganatha: #AQuietPlace2 release has been delayed from Sep 4 - 2020 to April 23 - 2021.. #Mulan release pushed indefinitely from Pl… 5 hours ago Behind the News 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤🗞 Disney's delaying the release of its three biggest upcoming films. Avatar & Star Wars films have… https://t.co/avofBF3ONv 5 hours ago Free Mind, Free Soul Coronavirus: Disney delays blockbuster films due to pandemic - The new Avatar and Star Wars films have been delayed… https://t.co/FFVPNizEyc 5 hours ago Film Stories Disney pulls Mulan from its schedules indefinitely, and announces that Avatar 2 won't now be with us until 2022. Fu… https://t.co/sWGUceFcTl 6 hours ago