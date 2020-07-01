From Avatar 2 to Mulan: Delayed films and their new release dates
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Some high-profile films have been delayed for an entire year
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress
A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago
Our Bodies Our Doctors movie
Our Bodies Our Doctors movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This powerful film shines a light on new, unexplored aspects of the timely issue of abortion rights in America. The film introduces the audience to..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this