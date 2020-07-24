Global  
 

‘Don’t Call the Fox News Pollsters Fake’: Brian Kilmeade Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Hogan Gidley

Mediaite Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade rebuked a Trump campaign official for calling polls “fake” on air Friday morning. “You touched on some polls. Most of those are fake,” said Hogan Gidley, the press secretary for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, on Fox & Friends. “They oversample Democrats.” Gidley went on to tout the views on […]
