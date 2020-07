Where Is “Last Chance U” Alum, Dior Walker-Scott, Now? Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )





The post Where Is “Last Chance U” Alum, Dior Walker-Scott, Now? appeared first on Earn The Necklace. Dior Walker-Scott’s story on Last Chance U season 5 is a gripping one. The young athlete has overcome hardships in his personal life to play the sport he loves at Laney College. His versatility as a player helps lead the team to state championship as we see in the Netflix series. Given his remarkable skills, […]The post Where Is “Last Chance U” Alum, Dior Walker-Scott, Now? appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MyMovieRack The award-winning docuseries heads to Laney College in Oakland, California, where coach John Beam and his players a… https://t.co/1K6baSb0JU 1 day ago Turner @ProjectLincoln Omg, I'm watching Last Chance U again and there's a scene where they're giving a football player th… https://t.co/odrk5MedYK 2 days ago Esquire Here's where the likes of Ronald Ollie and Dakota Allen from Netflix's sports doc series are today. https://t.co/vUcsuJ6JS0 4 days ago Alex Kelly We have a fun episode today where we give our full review of @easydoesitfilm and the last football season of… https://t.co/CGWTgs6i28 5 days ago 🏁GIRLDAD Last chance U laney gonna be good! A school where the football team is predominantly black in a black neighborhoo… https://t.co/1XzUscFjCj 6 days ago