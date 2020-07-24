Which Taylor Swift Album Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Global  
 

Billboard.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Happy Folklore day, Swifties! Billboard wants to know where you think Taylor Swift's surprise eight album ranks in her ever-growing discography.
News video: Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News 03:35

 Surprise! Taylor Swift is dropping an album tonight (July 24), Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich & the guys of One Direction are all in their feels while celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

