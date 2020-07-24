|
|
|
Which Taylor Swift Album Is Your Favorite? Vote!
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Happy Folklore day, Swifties! Billboard wants to know where you think Taylor Swift's surprise eight album ranks in her ever-growing discography.
|
|
|
|
|