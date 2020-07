USA News Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas plan to do nothing but ‘passionately kiss’ on 20th wedding anniversary: Cathe… https://t.co/1rR5y4p6CZ 2 minutes ago zafarmanzoor #CatherineZetaJones Reveals Her 20th Anniversary Plans with Husband #MichaelDouglas https://t.co/VArIAKKsak 5 minutes ago FREAK Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas plan to do nothing but ‘passionately kiss’ on 20th wedding anniversary… https://t.co/OFjBsS1l3r 9 minutes ago Celebrity&Tech News Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas plan to do nothing but ‘passionately kiss’ on 20th wedding anniversary https://t.co/g041dwa4gK 16 minutes ago ET Canada Catherine Zeta-Jones discusses her and Michael Douglas' upcoming 20th wedding anniversary https://t.co/EO9WAi3Nhm 2 hours ago Angie RT @people: Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her 20th Anniversary Plans with Husband Michael Douglas​ https://t.co/yjVlc5k5Dg 3 hours ago People Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her 20th Anniversary Plans with Husband Michael Douglas​ https://t.co/yjVlc5k5Dg 4 hours ago Melody Carter RT @Horror31: The Haunting, directed by Jan de Bont from a screenplay by David Self and Michael Tolkin and starring Liam Neeson, Catherine… 4 hours ago