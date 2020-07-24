Global  
 

Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' for a Second Season!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020
Netflix has announced that the new series Outer Banks has been renewed for a second season! Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and more filmed a cute video to announce the exciting news on Friday (July 24). Outer Banks showrunner Jonas Pates has said that he envisions the show going for [...]
 Netflix is making a return trip to the 'Outer Banks.'

