Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals What She Has Planned For Her 20th Anniversary With Michael Douglas
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas aren’t having a big party for their upcoming 20th wedding anniversary. The 50-year-old actress spoke to People about the important date and she revealed that until the pandemic calms down again. “We won’t be doing any great big party,” Catherine shared. “Not that I’m a big party fan anyway. It [...]
