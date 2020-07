Matt Dillon & Girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele Couple Up at Film Festival in Italy Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Matt Dillon holds hands with girlfriend Roberta Mastromichele while attending the second day of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Thursday (July 23) at Forte Village Resort in Cagliari, Italy. The 56-year-old actor is serving as the honorary president of the festival and he was presented with an award at the event that evening. PHOTOS: [...] 👓 View full article

