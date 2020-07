Kristin Chenoweth's Boyfriend Writes a Sweet Message on Her 52nd Birthday Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kristin Chenoweth is celebrating her 52nd birthday today (July 24) and her boyfriend Josh Bryant wrote a super sweet message on Instagram! The Tony and Emmy-winning actress has been dating Josh for two years and their relationship is stronger than ever. “Happy Birthday to my soulmate, my love, my one and only, and my everything! [...] 👓 View full article

