Lili Reinhart Is Stressed Out From The Pandemic; Says 'I Don't Want To Do Anything' Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Lili Reinhart is opening up about how the pandemic has brought out more anxiety and stress for her lately. The 24-year-old Riverdale star had an open conversation with author Sylvester McNutt III on her Instagram this week, where they both spoke about how the pandemic has affected them. For Lili, it’s brought a bit more [...] πŸ‘“ View full article